Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee postponed until August due to coronavirus

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Democratic National Convention set to be held in Milwaukee has been rescheduled for August 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The DNC Committee announced the change Thursday, saying the delay will allow “planners more time to determine the most appropriate structure for this historic event.”

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention. During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the DNC Committee.

The 2020 DNC in Milwaukee will be the first time Wisconsin hosts a political party’s national convention.

“The city of Milwaukee welcomed our convention team with open arms over a year ago when our convention planning first kicked off. We remain inspired by the people who live and work here, and we remain committed to hosting this historic moment in their hometown,” Solmonese added.

DNC officials say they are working with local, state, and federal officials to ensure the safety of convention-goers. The committee adds that Fiserv Forum is still slated to host the convention, but changes to the event’s format, crowd size, schedule, and more may be made in the coming weeks.

As of Wednesday, April 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 780 cases of coronavirus in Milwaukee County and 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

