Democratic National Convention layout details of virtual convention plan

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) announced on Friday their convention plan to broadcast from Milwaukee and across the nation where Democrats will officially nominate Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president.

The DNCC said the Democratic Party’s commitment to holding a convention that would protect public health while transforming the convention experience for delegates and viewers.

Convention planners said that host city Milwaukee would anchor the events for the week, and that programming would include both live broadcasts and curated content from Milwaukee and other satellite cities, locations and landmarks across the country.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Campaign Manager, Biden for President said, “The city of Milwaukee has been an incredible partner and we are committed to highlighting Wisconsin as a key battleground state at our convention this August. This will be a convention for all Americans who wish to join our mission to win the battle for the soul of this nation and build a fairer, more united country for us all.”

Convention planners are also said to be developing new ways to organize and engage online with more voters than ever before during this critical election year.

Anchored every night in Milwaukee, the Democratic National Convention will include four nights of programming from August 17 through the 20.

Additional updates by the Democratic National Convention Committee include,

Conducting official business without risking public health – State delegations should not plan to travel to Milwaukee and should plan to conduct their official convention business remotely. A process is being developed to ensure all delegates can cast their votes on all convention matters, including the presidential nomination, remotely during the convention. DNC standing committee meetings will take place virtually as well, with the first standing committee meetings set for the last week of July.

Announcing our Convention Chair -U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson will serve as Permanent Chair of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The Convention Chair presides over all official convention business.

Developing robust health protocols – Nationally-renowned epidemiologists and infectious disease experts Dr. W. Ian Lipkin and Dr. Larry Brilliant will help advise on efforts to protect the health and safety of convention staff, attendees, and the people of Wisconsin. Dr. Lipkin, Director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University, is an expert in diagnostic testing and collaborated with the WHO on coronavirus outbreak control for SARS, MERS, and COVID-19. Dr. Brilliant, a former professor of epidemiology, is best known for his work on the successful eradication of smallpox.

Updating the convention campus – All convention proceedings will move from Fiserv Forum to the Wisconsin Center, the convention center located in downtown Milwaukee.

Eliminating official auxiliary events – Welcome reception for media and delegates as well as an event for volunteer will no longer be hosted by convention organizers.

“Everything is on the line this November, which is why we must find creative and forward-looking ways to organize, mobilize, and unite our party around our shared values at the convention so that we can launch Joe Biden to victory this fall,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention.



The organization shared that they will continue to examine all options for the success of the convention that ensure the safety of any participants and the host city.

