Democratic Party of Wisconsin changes National Delegate Selection Plan in response to coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Democratic Party of Wisconsin (DPW) announced the changes to its National Delegate Selection Plan on Wednesday in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The DPW say the changes will include the following:

All County and Congressional District Caucuses will be moved from in-person events to virtual events.

Virtual county caucuses will be spread out between three dates: April 26, May 3, and May 10.

The CD caucuses will remain on May 17th.

Anyone who wishes to participate in a county caucus (either as a voter, a delegate candidate, or an observer) is now required to pre-register for the virtual caucus ahead of time, by 5:00 p.m. on April 17.

Caucuses will use electronic ballots rather than paper ballots.

According to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, its Administrative Committee passed these changes on March 18, which were then approved by the Democratic National Committee.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak