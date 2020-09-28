Denmark School District transitioning to virtual learning

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Denmark School District is the latest to transition to virtual learning in response to new and increasing cases of COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families, there are 20 staff members out due to close contact quarantines or positive cases. Student absences have risen above 200.

The last day for in-person learning will be Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual instruction will begin on Monday, Oct. 5.

Luke Goral, District Administrator, says the district hopes to return to an in-person or blended model on Monday, Oct. 19.

The Gillett School District has also announced it will transition to virtual learning, as will the School District of West De Pere.

Last week, many Northeast Wisconsin school districts announced they would transition to remote learning.

On Friday, the Ashwaubenon School District announced it will transition to remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 1, in response to COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families, the decision was based on many factors, “including the significant community spread of COVID-19, local hospitals being burdened by critical numbers of hospitalizations, and the overall safety of our students, staff and community members.”

Across Northeast Wisconsin, Crivitz School District has also announced a transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages created by mandatory quarantining for staff.

The Howard-Suamico School District says they will transition on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

The Unified School District of De Pere also announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

All schools within the Oshkosh Area School District have transitioned to virtual learning in response to the spread of COVID-19.

