Deputy believed to first officer in Wisconsin to die from coronavirus

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A deputy with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office who is believed to have contracted the coronavirus while on duty has died.

Sheriff David Mahoney said in a statement that Richard “Rick” Treadwell is believed to be Wisconsin’s first law enforcement officer to die from the virus after contracting it while on duty.

Treadwell had been with the department since 1995 and worked as a recruiter and instructor.

The statement did not provide specifics but said “all evidence” indicates Treadwell contracted the virus while on duty.

His body was escorted from a hospital Saturday by a law enforcement procession.

Over 1,000 Wisconsinites have died of coronavirus.

