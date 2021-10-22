DHS adds 30 new COVID-19 related deaths, total positive cases rise by over 2k

FRIDAY 10/22/2021 1:55 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 777,244 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 8,342 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,735 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 77 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 9,929 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 336 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Due to technical difficulties, DHS says Friday’s update of COVID-19 vaccination data will be delayed.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 777,244 775,142 (+2,016) Received one dose of vaccine (%) 3,349,576 (57.5%) Fully vaccinated (%) 3,191,241 (54.8%) COVID-19 deaths 8,342 8,312 Ever hospitalized 41,659 41,524 (+135) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,084 patients. Of those, 301 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 28.8% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 6,471,561 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin since Thursday.

As of Wednesday, October 20, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 8 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 63 are in very high levels, one county is in high levels, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing growth in critically high case activity levels.

One Northeast Wisconsin county is seeing no significant change in critically high levels – Marinette County.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in critically high case activity levels, Oconto County is seeing a decline in cases.

The Northeast Wisconsin county seeing growing very high case activity levels is Manitowoc County.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing very high case activity levels – Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca County are showing no significant change.

Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waushara, and Winnebago County are the Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in very high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.