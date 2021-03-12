DHS adopts CDC’s guidance, says vaccinated people can gather without masks

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin of Department Health Services (DHS) announced that it is adopting the CDC’s new guidance for fully vaccinated people.

The DHS announced on their Facebook page that those who are considered fully vaccinated can visit other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or physically distancing.

Some highlights of the CDC guidelines include:

Fully vaccinated people can Visit other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are all at low-risk for severe COVID-19 disease without wearing masks or physical distancing

Fully vaccinated people should Wear a mask and physically distance in public spaces and visiting those who are unvaccinated and at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease



Photo courtesy of WI DHS

On Thursday, the DHS expanded the eligible groups for the COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement was also made that the DHS expects the general public to be eligible for the vaccine sometime in May.

For more information regarding the DHS adopting the CDC’s guidance visit their website.