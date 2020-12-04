DHS announces new COVID-19 quarantine guidance, shorter duration for close contacts

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – In response to new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Health Services (DHS) has updated quarantine guidance for close contacts of someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

DHS says the updated guidance will go into effect for Wisconsinites on Monday, Dec. 7.

“For many, there may be barriers that make quarantining for a full 14 days extremely challenging. While a shorter quarantine carries the additional risk of spreading COVID-19, when done responsibly, it can make quarantining easier for more Wisconsinites,” says DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

While a 14-day quarantine is still the safest option, DHS says this new guidance takes into account emerging scientific evidence on quarantine periods and recognizes the difficulty many Wisconsinites may have complying with the full 14-day quarantine.

DHS now allows that people who do not develop symptoms can end their quarantine:

  • After completing day 10 of quarantine without testing.
  • After completing day 7 of quarantine and receiving a negative test result (molecular or antigen) that was collected within 48 hours of the end of quarantine.

DHS says people must continue to monitor for symptoms for the full 14 days. If symptoms develop following the end of quarantine, people are advised to immediately isolate, contact their health care provider, and get tested.

DHS is currently working to update all communication and guidance materials to reflect this change.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour boys roll in Kuchta's head coaching debut, Notre Dame girls upset Appleton East

Green Bay Nation: Pick 'Em 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Challenge or No Challenge 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Top Five Tweets 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Here come the Eagles

Green Bay Nation: Rodgers MVP? Bears win breakdown