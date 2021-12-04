DHS confirms first case of Omicron variant in WI resident, unrelated to past COVID-19 outbreak

(WFRV) – The first case of the Omicron variant detected in a Wisconsin resident was confirmed Saturday, reports the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

According to a release, the person who has the COVID-19 variant is a man from Milwaukee County. DHS members say he recently returned from a trip to South Africa.

Health officials say the man was fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose. He is reporting mild symptoms and has not needed hospitalization.

DHS personnel say they have contact traced and say the case is not related to the COVID-19 outbreak that they and the City of Milwaukee Health Department are investigating.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) was classified as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Nov. 30, which means the variant is showing evidence of being more contagious, causing more severe illness, or resistance to diagnostics, treatments, or vaccines.

Both Governor Tony Evers and DHS are urging people to vaccinated and continue public health practices to reduce the spread of the variant.

“We’ve been prepared for this news and will continue trusting the science to help keep Wisconsinites and our communities healthy and safe,” said Gov. Evers. “Now is the time to double down on our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. I urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose as soon as possible and to follow the latest public health guidance.”

DHS is asking all Wisconsinites to follow these public health practices to protect against COVID-19, including variants like Omicron:

Get vaccinated.

Get your booster if you’re eligible.

Wear your mask in public indoor settings.

Stay home if you’re feeling sick.

Wash your hands frequently.

If you’re experiencing symptoms or have been identified as a close contact, get tested for COVID-19.

The CDC is recommending that everyone 18 and older receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after having received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after their single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.