DHS COVID-19 webpages to experience outage during system upgrade

(WFRV) – A system upgrade will cause a weekend outage to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 reporting.

In a Friday release, DHS says that, “in order to increase COVID-19 mitigation efforts throughout the state, the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) that collects an array of data will undergo system improvements this weekend.”

The upgrades will improve tools for contact tracing, automate data entry, enhance security features, and strengthen the system to accommodate any increase in cases.

Because of this, DHS says the data used to provide visualizations and other statistic on the COVID-19 webpages will not be updated until after the upgrade is complete.

WEDSS is the system Wisconsin Local and Tribal Health Departments (LTHDs), health care providers, and other public health partners use to collect and monitor data on testing, contact tracing, and other surveillance metrics.

DHS says the system provides public health experts with the information they need to assess disease activity and inform decisions.

While the system is down for the upgrade and maintenance, LTHDs and state public health staff will use alternative methods for data collection.

Contact tracing may also be impacted, but DHS says it is increasing staffing before and after the planned update to account for outage. The reporting of test results will not be impacted.

DHS says the updates are scheduled to go live on Monday, Oct. 19, and accurate reporting of the visualizations and data should resume by Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Wisconsinites are encouraged to look at 7-day averages instead of daily positivity rates during this outage.

Latest Stories