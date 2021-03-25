DHS finds 14 additional cases of COVID-19 variant, one NE WI county grows in high activity levels

THURSDAY 3/25/2021 1:58 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 574,436 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,599 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 6,600 (1.1%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 6,368 (1.1%) yesterday.

A total of 3,272,609 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 5,014 test results available today, 10.71% were positive. DHS says 2,698,173 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 248 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 62 are in an ICU. A total of 2,028 hospital beds, or 19% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 69 known cases of B.1.1.7, one case of B.1.351, and zero cases of the P.1 variant.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 574,436 573,899 (+537) Active cases 6,600 (1.1%) 6,368 (1.1%) Recovered cases 561,078 (97.7%) 560,775 (97.7%) Negative tests 2,698,173 2,693,696 (+4,477) Patients hospitalized 248 222 (+26) COVID-19 patients in ICU 62 60 (+2) Hospital beds available 2,028 (19%) 2,056 (-28) Ever hospitalized 27,314 (4.8%) 27,254 (+60) COVID-19 deaths 6,599 (1.1%) 6,597 (+2) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

At this time, DHS is reporting a total of 2,679,245 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 2,516,716 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, March 24, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, Waupaca County is reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Oconto, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Outagamie County is shrinking in high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no significant change in medium case activity levels are Green Lake, Marinette, Shawano, and Waushara.

There are no counties shrinking in medium case activity levels.

Kewaunee and Menominee are counties experiencing no change in low case activity levels.

In shrinking case activity levels, there no Northeast Wisconsin counties reporting in the low category.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.