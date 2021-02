(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported a 6th case of the COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin.

The department reminds the public that the case is called B.1.1.7.

They also ask everyone to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The DHS will also be sharing counts of identified SARS-CoV-2 variants on their Cases webpage in the near future and will continue to share information as cases are identified.