TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its annual “Mistletoe Musings” holiday cabaret online from Dec. 11 through Jan. 2. Info: forstinn.org.

According to the website and emails: This production will include new songs and readings along with perennial favorites: “Enjoy amazing a cappella harmonies, rousing carols and quirky and poignant poetry.”