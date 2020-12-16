(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide COVID-19 vaccine Q & A on Dec. 16.
Those on the call include:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 12:00 p.m.
Latest Stories
- Oshkosh schools to allow family members to attend sports events
- DHS hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Q & A on Dec. 16
- Tom Cruise unleashes expletive-filled rant after film crew breaks COVID-19 protocols
- Wisconsin could receive Moderna vaccine as early as next week
- Kewaunee County Zoo to have four new attractions in spring 2021