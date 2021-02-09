DHS identifies second case of COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Nearly a month after the first case of the COVID-19 variant was found in Wisconsin, on Feb. 6 the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) identified a second case.

According to the DHS, there is some evidence emerging that the new strain may cause an increased risk of death. This variant, called B.1.1.7, was first discovered in England during Nov. and Dec. of 2020. The first case of variant strain B 1.1.7 in Wisconsin was detected on Jan. 12, 2021.

“It is concerning that we have identified a second case of a variant that spreads more easily. We are able to sequence a small proportion of tests collected which means in reality, there are likely many more cases of this variant in Wisconsin,” says Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer in the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

In Wisconsin, both variant cases were identified through ongoing surveillance and whole-genome sequencing, a routine practice since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the DHS, all viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, change through mutation, and new variants of the virus are expected to occur over time.

The DHS says, now that we are in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, molecular surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 will increase in importance to quickly identify and understand new variants.

“All viruses evolve and develop new genetic mutations as they replicate, and sometimes the new mutations can make them more dangerous. Fortunately, we can prevent the virus from replicating and mutating – we can do this by consistently using all the tools we have for stopping the spread,” says Dr. Westergaard.