DHS identifies Wisconsin nursing homes with active public health investigations

Coronavirus

One case at a long-term care facility, like a nursing home, initiates a facility-wide investigation. Two or more cases in group housing facilities, health care facilities, non-health care workplaces, or other settings initiates a facility-wide public health investigation.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released the names of nursing home facilities with active coronavirus public health investigations in each county as well as an updated total number of investigations within each county.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

As of Wednesday, there are 299 facility-wide investigations – 73 from Northeast Wisconsin. Here’s a look at the total number of public health investigations in each county in Northeast Wisconsin:

CountyLong-term care facilityWorkplaceGroup housingHealthcare facilityOther settingTotal
Brown142730347
Calumet110002
Door0
Florence0
Fond du Lac110103
Green Lake0
Kewaunee0
Manitowoc11
Marinette010001
Menominee0
Oconto0
Outagamie3700010
Shawano010001
Sheboygan300104
Waupaca0
Waushara0
Winnebago021014
Updated 5/13/2020

Of Wisconsin’s total investigations, 134 are in long-term care facilities – 46 of which are nursing homes. Of the 46 nursing home public health investigations, 38 are active, meaning one or more staff or residents have tested positive for coronavirus. An investigation is considered closed 28 days after the last positive case was confirmed.

As of Wednesday, DHS says there are three counties with active public health investigations in a nursing home:

  • Brown: Grancare Nursing Center and Odd Fellows Nursing Home
  • Outagamie: St. Paul Elder Services
  • Sheboygan: Rocky Knoll Health Care Center and Sunny Ridge

“Detecting COVID-19 in a nursing home is an indicator that the nursing home is following proper notification procedures and working with public health experts to test and protect their residents and employees by using appropriate isolation and infection control practices. Proactive testing helps address outbreaks early on while they’re easier to isolate and manage,” DHS adds.

Earlier this month, Governor Tony Evers announced all Wisconsin nursing home staff and residents would be tested for the virus.

A case investigation and contact tracing is conducted with each person that tests positive for coronavirus, regardless of where they work or live.

For more information about public health investigations by DHS, visit their website.

