DHS launches new map with additional COVID-19 geographic breakdowns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The DHS launches new map visualizations that provide additional geographic breakdowns for COVID-19 cases and death data.

According to the DHS, the released maps and corresponding downloadable data tables break down confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by new geographic boundaries.

The new maps allow Wisconsinites to view existing COVID-19 case and death data by municipalities (cities, towns, and villages), zip code tabulation areas, and school district boundaries, say officials.

“We work hard to provide local and tribal health officials and the public with timely COVID-19 information. Breaking down existing case data by these additional geographies offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities,” says DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West request to leave FVA in football

Kimberly girls outlast Hortonville, Wrightstown boys hold on against Brillion

Green Bay Nation 11/25: What happened against the Colts?

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Top Five Tweets