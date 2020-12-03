DHS launches new map with additional COVID-19 geographic breakdowns

(WFRV) – The DHS launches new map visualizations that provide additional geographic breakdowns for COVID-19 cases and death data.

According to the DHS, the released maps and corresponding downloadable data tables break down confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by new geographic boundaries.

The new maps allow Wisconsinites to view existing COVID-19 case and death data by municipalities (cities, towns, and villages), zip code tabulation areas, and school district boundaries, say officials.

“We work hard to provide local and tribal health officials and the public with timely COVID-19 information. Breaking down existing case data by these additional geographies offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities,” says DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.