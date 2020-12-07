DHS preaches patience in potential vaccine distribution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For over an hour, DHS answered wide ranging questions on potential COVID-19 vaccines.

Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, responded to questions.

“Distributing the COVID-19 vaccine is the most significant public health undertaking of our lifetimes,” says Willems Van Dijk.

According to officials, it will take a number of months to get vaccines distributed based on production, distribution, and delivery of potential vaccines to everyone in Wisconsin. The initial plan is to prioritize areas where they need it most like frontline health care workers and long-term facilities. Then to distribute it to other high-risk groups, and the general public will follow.

According to officials, the state expects to receive about 50,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer for those groups. People over 65 and people with underlying health conditions will likely receive the next batch of doses. The general population likely won’t be immunized fully until late summer or early fall of next year.

Currently, the FDA has no vaccine that is approved or licensed. They are however, pouring over raw data to ensure safety.

According to officials, distributing the potential Pfizer vaccine DHS plans on using a hub and spoke model. Due to this vaccine requiring ultra-cold storage, it plans on being sent out in batches to hubs in each of the healthcare regions. Once at the hubs it will be distributed to health care facilities.

The potential Moderna vaccine will be sent to facilities directly, due to it not needing cold storage.

For more information, as well as updates, that can be found on the DHS website.