DHS provides updated information for vaccine distribution in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has updated the way vaccine distribution information is displayed.

According to officials, the updated look provides a more comprehensive overiew of the vaccine supply.

“The updated dashboard provides a more comprehensive overview of vaccine supply in Wisconsin and highlights the great work being done by Wisconsin providers to get those shots in arms,” says DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

As of Tuesday, providers in Wisconsin have administered over 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine representing 94% of the available supply. This puts Wisconsin first in the nation in terms of doses used, according to officials.

The updated information shows the amount of each of the three vaccines that have been put into arms.

To view the updated information visit the DHS’s website.