DHS releases COVID-19 vaccine priority order for all eligible groups

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the newly updated list for all eligible groups for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The DHS also released the priority order for all the vaccine eligible groups.

The following groups are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and are in priority order:

Frontline health care personnel

Residents of long-term care

Police and fire personnel, correctional staff

Adults age 65 and older

Education and child care staff

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers such as 911 operators, public transit and grocery store employees

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Facility staff and residents of congregate living settings

“We are protecting Wisconsinites from COVID-19 by distributing vaccine as safely, quickly, and equitably as possible. We are working our way toward our goal of vaccinating 80% of the eligible residents of our state. The best way to meet that goal is to continue getting shots in arms,” says DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

Even though more groups are now eligible for the vaccine, the DHS says the availability could lead to some not getting immediate inoculations.

Since adults age 65 and older became eligible for the vaccine on January 25, over 54% have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, according to the DHS.

The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry can serve as a central resource for those looking to schedule a vaccination appointment.