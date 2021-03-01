DHS releases COVID-19 vaccine priority order for all eligible groups

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the newly updated list for all eligible groups for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The DHS also released the priority order for all the vaccine eligible groups.
The following groups are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and are in priority order:
- Frontline health care personnel
- Residents of long-term care
- Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
- Adults age 65 and older
- Education and child care staff
- Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
- Some public-facing essential workers such as 911 operators, public transit and grocery store employees
- Non-frontline essential health care personnel
- Facility staff and residents of congregate living settings
“We are protecting Wisconsinites from COVID-19 by distributing vaccine as safely, quickly, and equitably as possible. We are working our way toward our goal of vaccinating 80% of the eligible residents of our state. The best way to meet that goal is to continue getting shots in arms,” says DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.
Even though more groups are now eligible for the vaccine, the DHS says the availability could lead to some not getting immediate inoculations.
Since adults age 65 and older became eligible for the vaccine on January 25, over 54% have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, according to the DHS.
The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry can serve as a central resource for those looking to schedule a vaccination appointment.