DHS releases new COVID-19 variant trackers

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released a new data table that shows more information about COVID-19 variants in Wisconsin.

The variant page on the DHS’s website now includes information on two additional variant strains.

“With new variants spreading in Wisconsin, we are updating our variant data page to include more detail about where these variants are being detected,” says DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

The two new variants are referred to as B.1.427 and B1.429 were first discovered to be circulating in California dating back to May 2020. According to epidemiologic and modeling studies, researchers have found that both variants spread more rapidly and easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. These variants have also shown to be less transmissible than variant strains B.1.1.7 and B.1.351.

To date, 216 cases of B.1.427 and B.1.429 have been confirmed in Wisconsin since December 2020, according to the DHS.

The DHS will discuss these variants on a briefing that is being held on April 8 at 1:30 p.m.