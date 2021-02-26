DHS releases new tool to help people connect with vaccine providers

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine provider map was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to help people connect with vaccine providers.

This new tool is designed with vaccine distrubition transparency in mind.

“Wisconsin continues to make great strides in vaccinating people all across the state. We want to provide as many options as possible for people who are currently eligible to access COVID-19 vaccine. This map will help to illustrate those options,” says DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

The DHS says the map will display COVID-19 vaccine proivders and vaccination clinics that are actively vaccinating. The map will have the sites color-coded to show if they are open to all eligible groups or just specific ones.

Every two weeks the map will be updated with data reported by the vaccine providers according to the DHS.

To see the new provider map click here.