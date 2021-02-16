DHS reports three new cases of COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – An additional three new cases of the COVID-19 variant were found in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services (DHS) reports.

The COVID-19 variant called B.1.1.7 has been found in Wisconsin, researchers believe that this new strain spreads more rapidly and easily.

This variant, called B.1.1.7, was first discovered in England during Nov. and Dec. of 2020. The first case of variant strain B 1.1.7 in Wisconsin was detected on Jan. 12, 2021.

There is currently no information on where these cases were found.

In Wisconsin, variant cases are identified through ongoing surveillance and whole-genome sequencing, a routine practice since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the DHS, all viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, change through mutation, and new variants of the virus are expected to occur over time.

The DHS says, now that we are in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, molecular surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 will increase in importance to quickly identify and understand new variants.