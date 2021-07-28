DHS supports CDC’s new recommendations, reaffirms need for vaccinations

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced its agreement with the CDC’s new recommendations and all DHS guidance will reflect the new recommendations.

The DHS says the best way for people to protect themselves from COVID-19 and its variants is to get vaccinated. According to the DHS, from January 1, 2021, through July 22, 2021, over 98 percent of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin occurred among people who were not fully vaccinated.

“Wisconsin’s 7-day average for new confirmed and probable cases has been trending upward,” says DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

Some of the CDC’s new recommendations include wearing a mask in the following indoor settings:

All teachers, staff, students and visitors of K-12 schools should wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in areas with substantial and high transmission should wear masks in public indoor settings

“As COVID-19 cases climb, and the Delta variant continues to spread, we urge Wisconsinites to get vaccinated,” said Deputy Secretary Willems Van Dijk.

The DHS also is encouraging local leaders to look at the CDC’s classifications of community transmission to make decisions on mask guidance for their communities.