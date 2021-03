BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – In normal winters in recent years, Peninsula Players Theater would gather a crowd at Bjorklunden lodge and play around a bit. The company would offer readings of works that might be on a coming summer/fall season. One night, live, with professional actors in front of an in-person audience, and that would be it.

In this coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic winter, the basic concept continues online. Of course, it’s not the same.