GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect who was involved in a disturbance with a weapon on Thursday and believed to be dangerous.

According to the Department, at around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a disturbance on the far west side of the City of Green Bay. Police say that the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Tyler Stevenson, formerly of Appleton had fled the scene on foot before police could take him into custody.