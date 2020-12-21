DHS to host COVID-19 vaccine Q & A on Dec. 21

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide COVID-19 vaccine Q & A on Dec. 21.
Those on the call include:
- Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Thomas Haupt, MS, Division of Public Health Research Scientist/Epidemiologist
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.
