DHS to host COVID-19 vaccine Q & A on Jan. 7

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will hold a COVID-19 vaccine Q & A on Jan. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Those on the call include:

  • Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
  • Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager

The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.

