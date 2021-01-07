DHS to host COVID-19 vaccine Q & A on Jan. 7

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will hold a COVID-19 vaccine Q & A on Jan. 7 at 1:30 p.m.
Those on the call include:
- Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.
