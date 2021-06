(WFRV) - Roundy's Supermarkets is looking to hire over 900 people for their Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores throughout the state of Wisconsin.

According to officials, the company will hold a hiring event at all stores on June 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. There are 106 stores in Wisconsin and there are multiple positions that need to be filled as well as wide-ranging shifts.