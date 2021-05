DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) - The City of De Pere Health Department has issued a health advisory which recommends everyone five years old and older continue wearing a face covering or mask inside where other people are or social distancing isn't maintained.

According to a city press release, the face mask ordinance is set to expire midnight May 5 but they've put the health advisory in place as many other public health officials have in Brown County. The advisory states that people should wear face coverings that cover their nose and mouth while in public - including inside businesses, healthcare settings, waiting in line and on public transportation.