DHS updates recommendations for spring and summer activities

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) updated their website with guidance for spring and summer activities.

According to the DHS, to recommandtions are updated for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

“As we start to get back to some of the activities we love this spring and summer, it’s critical we continue following public health best practices,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “Please continue to wear a mask in public, keep six feet apart from others, get tested if you have symptoms, and get vaccinated when you are able.

Some steps that were listed to help reduce the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19 are:

  • Keep the gather small
  • Hold the gathering outdoors or in a well-ventilated area
  • Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces
  • Frequently wash your hands before and after touching shared surfaces
  • Avoid crowds and large events
  • Avoid gathering if you are sick or think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19

The DHS listed some activities on the webpage including:

  • Farmers Markets
  • Graduation Ceremonies
  • Beaches
  • Camping

To get more information visit the DHS’s website.

