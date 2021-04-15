DHS updates website, more information regarding hospitals

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has updated its COVID-19 hospital webpage to make it easier to find the information.

According to the DHS, the updated webpage has two data dashboards and the hospital capacity dashboard has been expanded to have more information about the status of hospitals across Wisconsin. Data regarding the percent of COVID-19 cases who are health care workers have been combined into one dashboard.

“We are always looking for opportunities to improve the ways we display data to help us better understand the COVID-19 pandemic,” says DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

The COVID-19 hospital capacity dashboard now shows COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized or in the ICU in a new trendline which shows how numbers have changed since the start of the pandemic.

The DHS says they are continuing to improve how COVID-19 data is shown on their website.