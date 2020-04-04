Diocese of Green Bay releases virtual Holy Week schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Diocese of Green Bay released its virtual Holy Week schedule on Tuesday.

To celebrate the Holy Week while also enforcing social distancing, the Dioceses of Green Bay is offering virtual opportunities for residents that include various live-streams that can be accessed at home.

Local 5 News will be live-streaming Mass for Palm Sunday with Bishop Ricken on April 5, at 10:30 a.m., and on April 12, Local 5 will also be live-streaming Mass for Easter Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

The Diocese of Green Bay says Mass for Holy Thursday will be live-streamed on April 9, at 7 p.m., Mass for Good Friday will be on April 10, at 3 p.m., and Easter Vigil Mass will be on April 11, at 8:15 p.m.

These services can all be found at gbdioc.org/holyweek.

Local 5 regularly streams a 30-minute Mass celebrated by Bishop Ricken each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on-air and online at https://www.wearegreenbay.com.

For more information about the Virtual Holy Week schedule click here.

