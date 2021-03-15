Diocese of Green Bay urges parishioners to chose the “least morally compromised” vaccine option

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- As more people get vaccinated in the fight against the COVID-19 virus, the the Diocese of Green Bay is weighing in on comments made by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops about vaccines that use cells from aborted fetus tissue.

“We live in a time of medical miracles and I think first and foremost we need to say that it is an amazing thing that we have vaccines for all sorts of illnesses,” said Fr. John Girotti, Vicar of the Diocese of Green Bay.

Fr. Girotti says that the Church is not advising people to skip taking the vaccine, just to choose one that is the least morally compromised.

“We have to make sure that when we produce vaccines in our effort to save lives, we don’t take lives,” said Girotti

The Bishops have said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses cell lines from aborted fetal tissue. “Right now Moderna and Pfizer are the more morally acceptable options over Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca because they have been less touched by abortion directly by using fetal cell lines in some area of the creation of the vaccine,” said Brittany Vessely.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement, “In developing our vaccine, we have held ourselves to the highest bioethical standards and guidelines. There is no fetal tissue in the vaccine.”

“Human life is made better because of the gift of medical sciences,” said Girotti.

The moral dilemma according to the church is the production, development or testing, of cells that come from abortion. “As Catholics, we are opposed to taking a life to save a life.

That’s not what we believe,” said Girotti.

“It is something that concerns me. Personally, I do not believe in abortion,” said Sean McGrath Catholic Parishioner.

McGrath also said that he is grateful for the insight, but will take whichever vaccine he can, “I think we need to rely on science, which is important at this time. Getting the vaccine is important.”