Directory spotlights NE Wisconsin manufacturers, businesses offering COVID-19 pandemic resources

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new directory has been created to spotlight manufacturers and businesses in Northeast Wisconsin who provide products and services related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NEW Manufacturing Alliance says the NEWMA COVID-19 Directory highlights Alliance member manufacturers and associated businesses who provide the products and services.

Officials say the idea for the Directory originated as members reached out to the Alliance in search of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 related business information. Members are reportedly facing obstacles of last-minute and increased changes in logistics and legal information.

Ann Franz, Executive Director of the Alliance stated, “To keep our region thriving, we need to help one another in bringing our supply chain closer to home.” Franz added, “It’s my hope companies will consider these businesses as they purchase PPE and other related products and services.”

The Directory is available free of charge to the public and can be found here.

For more information about the NEW Manufacturing Alliance, visit their website or contact Ann Franz at 920-498-5587 or email ann.franz@nwtc.edu.

