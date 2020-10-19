Disabled American Veterans, Green Bay Chapter 3 needs a new transport van

DE PERE, Wis.(WFRV)- A new transportation van is needed at the Disabled American Veterans Green Bay Chapter 3, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Richard “Dick” Marbes, transportation program manager at DAV, says that the location needs a new large transport van because some of their vehicles are set to be retired and sold off. “We are looking to replace a ten passenger Ford Transit van,” said Marbes. The program, which is made up of mostly volunteers, transports disabled veterans to and from their medical appointments. With operation five days a week, reliable transportation is needed. “We have some of our veterans who have to travel as far as Milwaukee for their appointments,” said Marbes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of a number of their usual fundraisers that would bring in much needed money for the organization. However there is a fundraiser that’s been put together in the last few days, that Marbes hopes will bring in some much needed revenue. “The kind folks at Replay Sports Bar has agreed to host a fundraiser to help us get a van, ” said Marbes. On November 11th, there will be fifty prizes up for raffle, with all of the proceeds going towards the DAV Chapter 3 location. For more information on how you can purchase tickets and other services, visit http://www.gbdav3.org/coming-events/

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak