Discount in exchange for vaccination: Meijer targets college students in latest deal

(WFRV) – Meijer is not only offering Midwest teachers sweet discounts on classroom necessities but now, it’s thinking about collegiate students and offering them a discount of their own.

Meijer announced all college-level students will receive a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the COVID-19 vaccination process at a Meijer pharmacy.

Students who wish to benefit from this discount have until September 30 to either complete the vaccination series at a Meijer store or at least have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Once they have completed the vaccine series, they will then receive a coupon at the pharmacy, which is redeemable in store for 28 days.

“Returning to campus is a huge and exciting step toward normalcy following the pandemic that disrupted so much of our lives. But to continue on that path, we encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Our pharmacy teams have dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe, but there’s more work to be done. We’re hopeful this incentive makes a difference.”

People interested in getting the vaccine can walk into any Meijer pharmacy, or register to get an appointment by texting COVID to the number 75049. Individuals can also go online to register.