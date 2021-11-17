Disney Cruise Line to require kids 5 and older to be vaccinated

A man seen fishing as the Disney Dream cruise ship departs from Port Canaveral in Florida the day before the cruise line suspended its operations for all new departures effective March 14, 2020 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Disney Cruise Line is requiring children ages 5 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting in January, according to the cruise line’s website.

Beginning with cruises that depart on or after Jan. 13, children 5 and older will have to be fully vaccinated at the time of sailing. Until then, children can provide proof of a negative test between three days and 24 hours before sail date, according to the cruise line.

Children 4 and under must complete the testing requirements. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a person is generally considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving:

the second dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine

