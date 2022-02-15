GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As COVID-19 numbers begin to dip around the state, one of the largest school districts in northeast Wisconsin has made the decision to move to making masks optional at the end of February.

“I’m proud that we’ve erred on the side of caution, certainly more than other school districts around us,” said Green Bay School Board President Eric Vanden Heuvel.

Green Bay schools voted during a meeting Feb. 14 to change masking policies to being optional, which takes effect on Feb. 28.

“Being that our district is so large and that it really spaces out throughout (Brown) county, county numbers are a little bit more accurate for us than some smaller school districts,” Vanden Heuvel said.

It’s a move other districts are keeping close tabs on. Oshkosh schools announced on Tuesday it would also go to optional masks beginning on Feb. 26.

Doctor Dan Shirley with UW Health said it’s a tough juggling act for schools.

“What kind of spacing can be done at school? What is the system if someone gets sick,” Dr. Shirley asked, when talking about schools making a decision to change masking policies. “It’s optional, but do I option my kid to wear a mask or not.”

Green Bay schools said it remains a fluid situation and masks could come back if numbers start rising again.

“It’s just an ever-changing process and we’ve seen that throughout the course of us making decisions. And people maybe get frustrated that we change but we change because we get new information,” Vanden Heuvel added.

Doctors add it’s ultimately up to you and your family to decide what’s best, especially if you have family members who might be too young to get vaccinated, or just have not done so yet.

“Masking is pretty powerful,” Dr. Shirley added. “One to protect yourself, but the other is to protect others from your illness.”

Appleton schools are set to bring up masking policies at its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17. Local 5 will keep you updated.