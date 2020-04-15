Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Doctors, nurses cheer as coronavirus patients are released from Wisconsin, Illinois hospitals

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Doctors and nurses at multiple Advocate Aurora Health hospitals in southern Wisconsin cheered several coronavirus patients as they were released earlier this week.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to Advocate Aurora, the system surpassed its 1,000th coronavirus patient discharge this week as well.

“This milestone is an important reminder of the excellent care our team provides and the hard work, commitment and focus it’s taken to reach this point,” said Dr. Gary Stuck, chief medical officer of Advocate Aurora Health. “We’re so proud of how our doctors, nurses and team members have risen to meet this historic challenge, and we’re grateful for their service and sacrifice. But the work isn’t over, and the public must continue to do their part by practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible. There will be more milestones to come, both happy and tragic. And our actions now will determine how much celebrating or grieving we do later. We’re all in this together.”

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

In Cudahy, 40-year-old Christopher Macintosh of South Milwaukee was discharged from Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore on Tuesday. Macintosh told Aurora he is looking forward to being home with his wife and three sons. He also told nurses that when he is back to full health, he’d love to become a hospital volunteer at South Shore.

In Grafton, 81-year-old Wynonia Payne of Milwaukee was discharged on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at other patients who were discharged from Advocate Aurora locations in Illinois:

  • Carmen Benabe, 86: Benabe was brought to the emergency room at Advocate Illinois Masonic on Good Friday. On Tuesday, Benabe’s family was able to take her home. Her family says her discharge is nothing short of a miracle. Benabe is looking forward to reuniting with family, recovering in the comfort of her home with them nearby, and enjoying homecooked Puerto Rican meals.
  • Paul Richards, 69: Richards, a retired Chicago firefighter and a Vietnam veteran, survived on a ventilator for 2 weeks, until he was excavated this past weekend. Upon leaving Advocate Trinity Hospital, Richards stated, “It was like being in Vietnam. Everyone responded with no hesitation. Everyone stepped up to do what they had to do and put their lives on the line to care for me.”
  • Joseph Ciarlette, 53: Ciarlette was discharged from Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., on Tuesday.
  • Beatriz Newcomb, 41: Newcomb was discharged from Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, Ill. after nearly a week of hospitalization. She says she is excited to see her husband and continue her recovery at home with her family.

As of Tuesday afternoon, over 3,500 Wisconsinites have tested positive for coronavirus while 170 have died due to coronavirus-complications.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"