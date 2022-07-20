GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As kids under the age of five have finally become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, clinicians are seeing a hesitancy among parents and caregivers in getting those under five vaccinated.

Doctor Donald Beno, an Aurora BayCare Medical Center pediatrician, is urging parents to get children 6 months and older vaccinated as soon as possible with the school year approaching.

“The number of parents who aren’t choosing to vaccinate is higher than we’d like,” explained Beno in a Zoom interview with Local 5 News. “I think parents in this day and age hear a lot of things that are unfortunately not true. Social media is a great tool but it can also be a detrimental tool.”

The rate among children ages 5-11 in Wisconsin who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is 28.6%, and for those 12-17 years old, 62.3% as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as of July 19.

Even though children tend to fare better than adults when it comes to COVID-19, many children have faced severe side effects from the virus, including long COVID-19 and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

“This vaccine has been studied as well as every other vaccine that we’ve had in history,” added Beno. “It’s actually one of the most used vaccines in the world and we have good data to show that it is safe and effective against COVID-19.”

According to Dr. Beno, one in every 400 children get a bad outcome after contracting COVID-19 so getting a vaccination is crucial to protect yourself and your children from COVID-19.

“We know the illness itself can provide an illness that can kill us and can cause long-term harm. It’s an illness that we don’t have all the data on for future effects. However, the vaccine preventing that illness is the best way to prevent it,” explained Beno.

Beno went on to tell Local 5 News he understands everyone is sick of COVID-19 and most of us do not want to believe it is still around, but the numbers in Wisconsin hospitals are on the rise again and if we don’t take action, hospital beds will continue to fill up.

“We want to make sure that everyone can get the care they need for other things. We want to make sure that our medical staffs are available to provide all the care that everyone needs and not fill up a hospital with people that have a preventable illness like COVID-19,” stated Beno.

Both Moderna and Pfizer have different dosages when receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna is a two-dose series that is given four weeks apart. Within two months’ time, experts expect you to have full immunity. On the contrary, the Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose series. One that is three weeks after the first dose and then eight weeks after that.

For more information about the vaccines for COVID-19, you can visit the Center for Disease Control & Prevention’s website here.