Doctors warn of COVID-19 spread during holidays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Doctors at UW Health are concerned about a potential explosion of cases after Thanksgiving is over.

“We have seen a rise as reflected in the case count in many communities. Over time, that will be reflected in hospitalizations as well,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, Director for Infection. “What confounds the picture is there are a lot of other respiratory viruses out there, including RSV and influenza, which is just beginning.”

That concern could cripple hospitals that are already short-staffed.

“It’s a trade-off between still trying to celebrate the holidays and gatherings that are important to people, while also doing things that can reduce your risk,” Dr. Safdar added.

Masking remains a great defense, she says. It remains just as important for the adults as it is for the little ones.

“Kids, of course, just this time in their lives tend to be susceptible to all kinds of respiratory viruses. So, cold weather, runny noses, and so on, I think masking is a really good idea,” the doctor suggested.

When it comes to the long-term effects of the pandemic, Dr. Safdar says getting vaccinated remains the answer.

“Vaccination is the clear thing that you can do to reduce the risk moving forward because even if you were to get an infection, it’s likely to be a very mild syndrome compared to what you might get if you weren’t vaccinated.”