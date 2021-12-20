Doctors weigh in on holding Christmas gatherings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As we head into Christmas this weekend, doctors want people to play it smart when holding or attending an in-person gathering.

“We’ve entered a convergence of timing here of cases are rising,” said. Dr. Dan Shirley, an infectious disease physician with UW Health. “There’s this kind of variant question, and obviously the holiday season is an important time to get together.”

Doctors ultimately know people will be celebrating with friends and family this weekend, some of those traveling to get to their destinations. Which is why doctors are concerned about one thing — the unknowns.

“We are watching cases rise and we think a lot of that is the Omicron variant, which of course brings up a lot of questions about the transmissibility, severity, vaccines, and things like that,” added. Dr. Shirley.

Doctors emphasize you should be paying attention to what you’re doing and where you’re going right now, ahead of any weekend plans. You should do things like avoid large gatherings or crowded indoor places. If you cannot, you should strongly consider masking up.

Doctors hope you will be just as smart when you sit down for dinner.

Dr. Shirley says these are all questions you should be asking yourself.

“Is this a group of people that I know something about their immunity and vaccination status? Is it a situation where people can space out? Is the air flow good?”

He also suggest you get a rapid test the day you plan to all be together. That goes for everyone, even if you are already vaccinated.

“The protection and the advice is the same, but there’s just a little more uncertainty and probably a higher risk of getting (COVID-19),” Dr. Shirley added.

Just some more steps everyone can take to make sure the holidays are indeed “happy” for all.