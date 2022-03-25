GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve been talking about the new subvariant of Omicron, dubbed BA.2, but is it something we should be worried about?

“We’re in a pretty good spot, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t watch for what’s coming,” said Dr. Dan Shirley, an infectious disease specialist with UW-Health in Madison.

That new BA.2 subvariant is already plaguing parts of Europe and Asia. Dr. Shirley says it’s a lot of waiting to see what would potentially happen here next.

“I think we’re learning a lot from those cases there,” he said. “In the past, surges in those places later ended up as surges in the U.S.”

However, Dr. Shirley adds the Omicron surge we just experienced might actually have a positive side to it all.

“People got vaccinated, people got boosted, a lot of people got infected with Omicron, and a lot of people did both actually, so that does provide some short-term protection we think,” Dr. Shirley told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon on Friday.

Doctors already know that other subvariants will continue to pop up. But there’s actually one thing happening in our favor right now – spring.

“We have low enough cases that if you are in a space where you can space out and, especially if it’s outside, or the windows are open, those things are much less risky,” said Dr. Shirley.

He also reminds people to remain cautiously optimistic and to be smart about what they’re doing and where.

“Cases are still happening, we just need to watch for those high-risk situations and be mindful about precautions when they’re needed.”

Most important, do not let your guard down completely.

“Hopefully if we do have a rise in cases it will be pushed back until everyone is inside in the fall,” he added.

While wastewater samples have been another hot topic of discussion, Dr. Shirley says it normally takes weeks to see whether or not a potential surge is in the works.