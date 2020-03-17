Dollar General to dedicate first hour of shopping days to senior shoppers

(WFRV) – Dollar General has announced its plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers as many stores continue to see an increase in customers and empty shelves.

According to a release from the company, beginning on Tuesday, March 17, Dollar General is strongly encouraging the first hour of operations be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers as they are one of the groups considered most vulnerable to coronavirus.

“In keeping with the Company’s mission of Serving Others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.”

Dollar General also announced that all stores plan to close an hour earlier than the current closing time to allow employees to clean and re-stock shelves. Stores will maintain current opening hours, according to Dollar General.

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” says Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”

Other stores, including Walmart, Festival, and Target, have also made adjustments to their store operations. For more on those changes, visit our Coronavirus News tab.

