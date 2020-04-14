Donations to Salvation Army coronavirus response efforts to be matched by anonymous donor

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – An anonymous donor will provide a match grant to The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan’s (WUM) coronavirus response efforts.

In order to receive the $125,000 donation, WUM must raise up to $125,000 in cash donations from April 13 until June 1.

“With a record number of layoffs and reduced work hours, the need for assistance continues to rise. Providing meals for hungry families, the elderly and children out of school is a top priority,” said Major David Minks. “Your donations will help us respond quickly to the most vulnerable among us.”

Here’s how you can help, according to The Salvation Army:

Mail: Send a check to The Salvation Army, 130 E. North Street, Appleton, WI 54911 and in the memo write “CV19 Help WUM”

Online: https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/WUMCovid19Donations

Text: Text WUM to 24365

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak