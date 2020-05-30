Door Community Auditorium postpones all summer shows

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door Community Auditorium (DCA) located in Fish Creek has postponed all of its July and August shows and has rescheduled them for future dates in 2021.

On Saturday DCA officials announced that due to public safety concerns, it will be cancelling its summer shows, with a few exceptions.

Door Community shared it currently has plans to present its fall and winter Main Stage shows as initially scheduled. Officials say the fall and winter shows will be presented at 37.5% capacity, with a socially distanced seating chart and new safety precautions.

DCA Executive Director Cari Lewis said, “Sharing live performances with friends, neighbors, and strangers is one of my very favorite parts of life.”

Lewis continued, “Live performance has the possibility of healing, connecting, and inspiring in ways that few activities can. So taking a break from doing that—or reimagining how we can do it—has been and continues to be a process akin to the grieving process. But we, just like our community, are resilient.”

The dates and performances for September and October:

A performance by Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on September 12.

A performance by the reggae band, The Wailers, on September 20.

A performance by Delbert McClinton September 27.

A comedic performance by Comedian Paula Poundstone on October 3.

Steely Dane featured on October 10.

Comedic performance by Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens on October 18.

The Cactus Blossoms perform in a double-bill with Idaho songwriter Eilen Jewell. on October 29.

The organization noted that tickets for the 2020 and 2021 concerts will go on sale on June 9 and special ticket pre-sales for DCA VIPs begin June 2.

For more information on future shows or to purchase tickets visit the DCA website at www.dcauditorium.org.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak