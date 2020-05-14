1  of  2
Door County adopts state ‘Safer at Home’ order, remains closed

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Door County is adopting the state Safer at Home order through May 20 at 11:59 p.m.

According to Susan Powers, Door County Public Health Manager, enforcement of the adopted Safer at Home order will be provided by law, and penalties for its violation include a fine of not more than $500.

Powers says during the reinstated order she will be developing long-term guidance modeled after the Badger Bounce Back plan, which will be issued no later than 5 p.m. on May 20.

