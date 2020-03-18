Door County asking tourists not to visit temporarily due to coronavirus

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local officials in Door County are encouraging tourists not to visit for the next 30 days as the county attempts to grapple with the demands of the spread of COVID19.

Door County had declared a public health emergency on March 16th, 2020.



The county is asking lodging entities to consider reducing the risk to our neighbors by not accepting new reservations and canceling those that exist to encourage people to temporarily not travel to the area.

Daniel Kane, Emergency Management and Communications Director, told local media outlets in a news release that the sooner the county can collectively address the current situation in Door County, the sooner it’ll get back to welcoming guests to the peninsula again.

Door County has well trained and capable medical personnel, Kane says, but staffing is limited and stretched thin during this emergency.

The county says it is making this request in hopes of limiting the demands placed on local hospitals, emergency personnel, nurses, and doctors.

A statewide order banning public gatherings of 10 or more people went into effect on March 17, 2020, resulting in the closure of all restaurants and bars in Door County and throughout Wisconsin.

