Door County businesses work to fill gap left by international student employees

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Seasonal businesses in Door County are getting ready for Summer, even as a question mark hangs over the season.

“We have to bring out all of the tables, we have to put the awnings up and get all of that prepped,” Cole Vanderleest, Manager of Fred & Fuzzys in Sister Bay said. “We’ll be ready whenever the green light comes for the restaurant to be open, and the resort opens usually in the middle of May.”

Fred and Fuzzy’s and The Little Sister Resort is preparing for the start of their season, but there are a lot of unknowns, including who’s going to work there.

“The J1 program is a summer work travel program that allows international students to travel to the United States in the summer season to work and experience American culture,” Jon Jarosh, Dir. of Communications & PR for Destination Door County explained.

According to the US Department of State, last summer 524 students from 32 countries worked in Door County as a part of the J1 program.

About 25 of those were at the Little Sister Resort and Fred & Fuzzy’s.

“Between house keeping, dish washing, serving, hostesses, bussers, they’re every part of our operation and we can’t do it without them,” Vanderleest said.

Jarosh explained that the international students are necessary for a Door County summer, “There’s not enough college students from our country or just locals that can fulfill the workforce needs that are here in the summertime.”

Usually the student workers would be arriving in May.

The State Department has pushed back their earliest possible arrival to June 15th.

“I think every business needs to look at that a little bit differently based on how they utilize the program,” Jarosh said.

“We’re trying to get past employees to come back and tell a friend we’re hiring, and we’ll try to get as many American staff as we can,” Vanderleest said.

They’re finding ways to make it work, while still holding out hope that the J1 students will eventually be able to arrive.

“If we don’t get them it’s going to be weird not having those kids here,” Vanderleest said, “especially the ones we’ve hired in the past that want to come back for their second, third, fourth years. They’re like family to us.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5